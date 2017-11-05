Real Madrid 3 Las Palmas 0: Zidane's men bounce back from Tottenham defeat

Goals from Casemiro, Marco Asensio and Isco secured Real Madrid an easy 3-0 win over Las Palmas in LaLiga on Sunday.

Real Madrid bounced back from consecutive defeats to Girona and Tottenham by producing a commanding display to beat Las Palmas 3-0 in LaLiga on Sunday, with Marco Asensio's stunning goal stealing the show.

Zinedine Zidane's men could ill-afford another loss after Barcelona went 11 points clear of them by beating Sevilla 2-1 on Saturday, but they rarely looked in trouble, showing a significant improvement from their Champions League loss to Spurs on Wednesday.

Madrid spent much of the first half on the front foot and created a host of chances, with Karim Benzema wasting a glorious opportunity early on and Cristiano Ronaldo - who endured another frustrating day in front of goal in LaLiga - going on to hit the post.

Las Palmas' resistance was finally ended by Casemiro just before the break, with the Brazilian's goal the first header scored by Madrid in any competition this season.

Asensio effectively wrapped things up early in the second half with a ferocious effort from 25 yards.

And Isco completed the scoring with an easy finish from Ronaldo's cross in the 74th minute, handing Las Palmas a seventh successive league defeat, while Madrid moved back up to third.

It took just four minutes for Zidane's side to carve the visitors open and create the first chance, but Benzema's finish was one of a player lacking confidence, as the French striker shot straight at Raul Lizoain when one-on-one.

Las Palmas almost made them pay for that miss a few moments later, Vitolo charging into the right side of the area and forcing Kiko Casilla into an important stop.

The hosts remained the dominant force, however, and felt aggrieved not to be awarded a penalty in the 24th minute when Isco's chipped pass appeared to strike the arm of Ximo Navarro.