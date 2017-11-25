Real Madrid 3 Malaga 2: Ronaldo settles Bernabeu thriller

Real Madrid salvaged a narrow but entertaining victory over Malaga, closing the gap to leaders Barcelona and Valencia above them.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a crucial late winner as Real Madrid gave their LaLiga title defence a much-needed boost with a thrilling 3-2 victory over struggling Malaga at the Santiago Bernabeu.

With 14 minutes remaining, the Portugal international had a penalty saved by Roberto Jimenez but converted the rebound to settle an end-to-end encounter in which Madrid twice lost the lead.

It had looked like Ronaldo was about to suffer another frustrating match in front of goal after missing multiple chances, only for him to be handed a reprieve when substitute Luka Modric won the spot-kick and gave him the chance to score only his second league goal of the season.

Earlier, Karim Benzema headed in what was also his second top-flight goal of the campaign, ending a seven-game scoring drought - the longest of his LaLiga career - in the process.

Diego Rolan capitalised on a Toni Kroos mistake to stun the hosts with an equaliser that was Malaga's first away goal of the league season, but Casemiro quickly restored order with Madrid's second headed goal in a frantic start.

After the break, Kiko Casilla then failed to keep out Gonzalo Castro's 30-yard strike and it looked like Madrid would drop more points until the late drama saw Ronaldo settle the match.

The victory moves Madrid within seven points of leaders Barcelona and three behind second-placed Valencia ahead of their title rivals' crunch clash at Mestalla on Sunday.

Madrid only took nine minutes to breach Malaga's backline, as Benzema followed up his double against APOEL with the easiest of finishes.