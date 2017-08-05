Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo sparks fresh Manchester United links admitting he 'would like to go back to England'

Ronaldo made the 'irreversible' decision to leave earlier in the summer: Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo has reignited talk of a return to the Premier League after telling a court in Madrid last week that he wanted to leave the Spanish champions, according to reports.

The Real Madrid record goalscorer appeared in court this week as part of the hearing into accusations of tax fraud worth £15m by using three off-shore companies based in the British Virgin Islands.

He is reported to have claimed he had actually paid more tax than he should have since moving to the Spanish capital eight years ago.

The 32-year-old told teammates he wanted to leave Real at the start of the transfer window, sparking interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and former club Manchester United.

However, with a move to PSG now off the cards after the £200m signing of Neymar from Barcelona, the Portuguese captain is apparently trying to engineer a move back to England instead.

Ronaldo had a private hearing with judge Monica Gomez Ferrer on Monday and some of the details were leaked to the Spanish press.

Spanish radio station Cadena Ser reported that Ronaldo told the judge: “I never had a problem in England… that’s why I would like to go back to England”.

Ronaldo was furious when the allegations of tax fraud were initially made against him earlier in the summer, with Portuguese daily A Bola reporting that he had made the “irreversible” decision to leave Spain as a consequence.

Real Madrid are working on a move for France teenager Kylian Mbappe from Monaco which could result in one of either Ronaldo, Gareth Bale or Karim Benzema being sold.

Spanish media also reported earlier in the week that Ronaldo argued with the judge during the behind-closed-doors hearing, saying: “If I wasn’t called Cristiano Ronaldo, I wouldn’t be sat here.”

But the judge denied that claim saying: “You are mistaken. Plenty of anonymous people have sat where you are.

“You are under investigation for an alleged financial crime based on the evidence provided and upon which it is my duty to make a ruling.”