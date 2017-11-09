Real Madrid are 'delighted' with my progress – Odegaard

Martin Odegaard says that Real Madrid are “delighted” with the progress that he is making with his game.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who will celebrate his 19th birthday next month, moved to Santiago Bernabeu amid much fanfare from Stromsgodset in 2015 but that failed to materialise into significant game time in Spain.

As such, Zinedine Zidane has shifted the young Norway international out to Heerenveen on an 18-month loan deal that will expire in the summer, where he has earned regular game time.

Madrid have been keeping close tabs on the youngster, though, and they are encouraged with how he is doing in the Eredivisie.

“They’re delighted,” he told Dagbladet. “They think I’m doing well and that’s good.

“I won’t be back in Madrid in January, I’ll go back in June and then we’ll see.”

