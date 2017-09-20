Real Madrid's goal streak comes to shocking end in loss to Real Betis

Los Blancos failed to score for the first time in nearly two years, while failing to win in their last three home matches

Real Madrid failed to score a goal for the first time in 512 days after Real Betis handed Zinedine Zidane's side a 1-0 loss in La Liga on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos were previously held scoreless back on April 26, 2016, by Manchester City during a 0-0 draw in the Champions League.

Antonio Sanabria scored the match-winning goal for Real Betis in the 94th minute to shock the hosts, marking their first Liga win at the Bernabeu since 1998.

Betis were also the first team other than Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to win at the Bernabeu since Gijon back in 2011.

Real Madrid have failed to win in their last three La Liga home matches, which is their worst stretch since April 2011.

Madrid will look to bounce back when they visit Alaves on Saturday.