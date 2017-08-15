Real Madrid & Barcelona team news: Injuries, suspensions and line-up for the Clasico

Another day, another Clasico. Real Madrid and Barcelona meet for the second time in the space of four days as they face off at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of the Spanish Supercopa on Wednesday night.

Madrid beat Barca 3-1 in the first match at Camp Nou on Sunday in an exciting encounter in which Los Blancos took the lead through a Gerard Pique own goal, before Lionel Messi equalised from the penalty spot and the visitors won it with superb strikes from Cristiano Ronaldo and Marco Asensio late on.

Ronaldo was also sent off in controversial circumstances and has been banned for five games after he pushed the referee, meaning he will play no part in Real's first fixture at the Bernabeu in 2017-18.

REAL MADRID & BARCELONA INJURIES

Real Madrid will be without the injured Jesus Vallejo for the match against Barca, but Mateo Kovacic is available after going off with a knock at Camp Nou.

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has no injury concerns ahead of the Supercopa clash.

REAL MADRID & BARCELONA SUSPENSIONS

Luka Modric is available again after suspension, having been sent off in the 2014 edition of the Supercopa against Atletico.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo is out for five matches after picking up a ban for his red card and subsequent push on the referee at Camp Nou on Sunday. The remainder of his suspension will be served in La Liga.

BARCELONA POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Barcelona have signed Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande in China, but the Brazilian will not be available for the match at the Bernabeu.

Coach Ernesto Valverde could pick the same side that started at Camp Nou in the first leg, although summer signing Nelson Semedo is in contention to come in for Aleix Vidal at right-back.

With no replacement for Neymar brought in yet, Gerard Deulofeu looks likely to keep his place on the left alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

