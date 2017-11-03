Real Madrid boost as Bale resumes full training

Gareth Bale is in contention to face Las Palmas after coming through a full training session with the Real Madrid squad on Friday.

Gareth Bale is in line to make his long-awaited return to action this weekend after resuming full training with Real Madrid.

The Wales star completed a session with the senior squad at Valdebebas on Friday ahead of the LaLiga clash with Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Bale has been sidelined since suffering a calf injury in September, which saw him miss seven games for Madrid and Wales' final two World Cup qualifiers, including the decisive defeat to the Republic of Ireland.

The news will be welcome to head coach Zinedine Zidane, whose side have lost back-to-back matches against Girona in the league and Tottenham in the Champions League.

The champions are eight points behind Liga leaders Barcelona heading into the Las Palmas clash.

Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal completed part of the session before working indoors, with the defensive duo unlikely to be rushed back before the international break.