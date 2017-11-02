Real Madrid condemned after Tottenham defeat as Spanish press want Champions League holders to sign Harry Kane

"Madrid continue in limbo" concluded AS, but Marca needed just one word - "debacle."

It was a dream night for Tottenham at Wembley but a nightmare for Real Madrid, for whom "all the alarms are ringing" if you believe Marca's front page on Wednesday morning (below).

They "transferred their crisis to Europe," wrote Jesus Sanchez, a crisis that shows little sign of abating. We asked on these pages earlier this week whether Zinedine Zidane, a coach who has survived on good relationships with his players but little in the way of decisive tactical acumen, would be able to revive this team and, increasingly, the press in the Spanish capital seems unconvinced.

"His intentions were good. The result awful," was the conclusion on Zidane's gameplan, "the defeat was painful and the worst of the Zidane era... alarms are beginning to sound."

Back over at AS, the tone was no less bleak: "This was the worst Madrid that Zidane has managed up to now."

"Kroos and Modric have lost their level and energy. They don't dominate games."

It was the midfield that came in for most criticism and, unusually for such a convincing defeat, the defence who saw some praise. But not as much as Harry Kane, who might not have scored but certainly won over Spanish onlookers who described him as "a nightmare, a tremendous headache."

Indeed, one analysis by Marca had Kane wearing a different white shirt in the not-too-distant future.

"Are Real Madrid not looking for a 9? Because after watching Kane, sending any scouts to any part of the world that isn't Wembley would be a waste of time and money. He's the man."

At the other end, though, no such luck. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has endured a tough start to the season, criticised in brutal fashion by AS's Luis Nieto.