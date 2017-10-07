Real Madrid defender pictured being held at gunpoint by dwarf policemen

Theo Hernandez poses with dwarf policemen - one of whom has a gun: Instagram

Real Madrid defender Theo Hernandez celebrated his 20th birthday this weekend in a most unusual manner.

The left-back, who walked out on Atletico Madrid to sign for their crosstown rivals in the summer, was with brother Lucas Hernandez - who is still an Atleti player - and friends and family at their house on the outskirts of Madrid.

But he was also accompanied by some dwarves dressed as policemen.

The policemen were pictured either side of a laughing Theo, one with a gun pointed at the defender's head, on a raft of Instagram snaps published by the defender and his entourage.

Theo couldn't hide his laughter when sharing the picture with his followers accompanied by a slew of hysterical emojis.



