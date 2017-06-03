Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane reveals why he turned down Manchester United transfer last summer

The Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has revealed why he turned down a move to Manchester United last season.

United were repeatedly linked with the French international and Jose Mourinho had identified the defender as one of his primary transfer targets, but after many weeks of speculation Varane decided against a move to the Premier League.

And it appears a discussion with the club hierarchy convinced the 24-year-old to remain at the Santiago Bernabéu.

“I preferred to discuss with the leaders and the coach to know if they had confidence in me,” he revealed in an interview with L’Equipe.

“They did, so I got my head down.”

Mourinho was keen on a move for Varane last season (Getty)

Varane also said that those who had suggested he was not good enough to play for a team as big as Real convinced him to stay and fight for his place at the club.

"That's what some people thought and it motivated me,” he added.

“When you don't believe in me, I don't say anything but it titillates me. It takes a great strength of character to arrive at Real at eighteen years and make a journey like I have so far.”