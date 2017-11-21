Real Madrid given boost as Courtois contract update leaves Chelsea hanging

Thibaut Courtois has reported no “new developments” in contract talks with Chelsea as Real Madrid continue to monitor the goalkeeper's situation.

The Belgium international has less than two years left to run on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, with that agreement set to expire in the summer of 2019.

Fresh terms have been mooted for some time - with Goal revealing in June that an initial offer had been knocked back - but so has a return to Spain for the former Atletico Madrid loanee.

Courtois has offered no indication that he is considering a move any time soon, but has also been unable to offer any guarantees that his long-term future lies in west London.

The 25-year-old told reporters ahead of Chelsea’s next Champions League outing against Qarabag: "The thing for me, the most important thing, is to perform well for myself and the team.

