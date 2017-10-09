Real Madrid learn future opponents for FIFA Club World Cup after play-off draw

Real Madrid have learned who they could face in the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup following Monday's play-off draw.

The Blancos will enter the last four of the tournament following their dominant 4-1 victory over Juventus in the Champions League final in June.

And Real have now discovered they will face the winner of this year's Asian Champions League or one of Al-Jazira and Auckland City.

United Arab Emirates side Al-Jazira, who qualified as host representatives, take on Auckland City with the victor set to meet the Asian Champions League winners in the quarter-finals.

And the winner of that tie will then lock horns with Zinedine Zidane's European champions, who are aiming to win their second straight FIFA Club World Cup.