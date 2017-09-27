Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane delighted for Gareth Bale: 'It hasn't been an easy time for him'

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has admitted that he is “happy” for the much-maligned Gareth Bale, who scored a sensational opening goal in Real Madrid’s 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night.

Zidane has seen Los Blancos stutter in the start of the defence of their LaLiga crown, already losing ground on rivals Barcelona.

However, there were no such concerns at Signal Iduna Park as Wales forward Gareth Bale volleyed the Spaniards into an 18th-minute lead before setting up Ronaldo to double the score early in the second half.

And Zidane was particularly pleased with the contribution of the Welsh forward.

“I hope there are many more turning points for him, I'm happy for him, it hasn't been an easy time,” he said.

“I am delighted for Ronaldo and Bale, but the whole side worked hard, everyone was brilliant and it was a tremendous game.”

Bale was taken off for the closing stages, with what looked like cramp, but Zidane was not overly concerned.

View photos Ronaldo and Bale were both superb in the win (Getty) More

“Gareth felt something small in his calf, but it was nothing important,” the Madrid coach said.

For Dortmund it was a second-straight defeat in Group H following their loss to Tottenham at Wembley.

View photos Dortmund cannot afford anymore slip-ups (Getty) More

The final outcome, however, could have been different but for the officials not giving anything after 14 minutes when Maximilian Philipp's ball back across the six-yard box looked to have hit Sergio Ramos on the arm as Keylor Navas punched clear from the goal line.

Dortmund must now regroup ahead of successive fixtures against Apoel Nicosia, who have also lost both opening games.

Depsite the disappointment of the defeat, coach Peter Bosz is remaining positive.

“It was 0-0, and it (the Ramos incident) was a clear handball, but also Real Madrid were better than us and deservedly won," the Dutchman said.

“However, there are still four (group) games left. We must win against Nicosia and then see where we are.”