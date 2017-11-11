Real Madrid have no buy-back clause for Mariano, insists Aulas

The 24-year-old has impressed since the €8 million move from the Spanish capital but the president says they have no obligation to sell him back

Real Madrid do not possess a buy-back option on Mariano Diaz, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has reiterated.

Lyon snapped up Mariano for a reported €8 million in August and the 24-year-old has made a flying start to life in Ligue 1, scoring nine goals in 12 appearances.

The French club last month issued a release announcing no clause that could force the striker to return to the Santiago Bernabeu exists.

Amid reports Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane wants to bring Mariano back for next season, Aulas has reinforced Lyon's stance.

In response to an article linking the Dominican Republic international with a return to Spain, he tweeted: "It is false there is no special buy-back clause for Real!"

Lyon entertain Montpellier when they return to action after the international break on November 19.