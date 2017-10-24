Real Madrid not considering world-record bid for Harry Kane, says Florentino Perez

Harry Kane has been linked with a future move to Real Madrid - 2017 CameraSport

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has claimed the prospect of signing Harry Kane has 'not passed through his head'.

Speaking in an interview on a Spanish radio station, the 70-year-old also reckoned Tottenham's valuation of the striker would come close to a world-record €250m fee.

Kane's impressive goalscoring form in 2017 has led to speculation linking the 24-year-old with a move to Real Madrid in the summer, but the La Liga club's president insisted a move had not been considered.

"Signing Harry Kane has not passed through my head. He is a great player and in addition he is young," Perez told Spanish radio station, Cadena COPE.

Florentino Perez claims he has not given any consideration to signing Harry Kane Credit: Reuters More

"He has many years to progress, but we are delighted with [Karim] Benzema and with all of the team.

"I didn't ask Tottenham's president [chairman, Daniel Levy] for the price because he would have told me that he [Kane] is worth €250million."