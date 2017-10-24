Real Madrid not considering world-record bid for Harry Kane, says Florentino Perez
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has claimed the prospect of signing Harry Kane has 'not passed through his head'.
Speaking in an interview on a Spanish radio station, the 70-year-old also reckoned Tottenham's valuation of the striker would come close to a world-record €250m fee.
Kane's impressive goalscoring form in 2017 has led to speculation linking the 24-year-old with a move to Real Madrid in the summer, but the La Liga club's president insisted a move had not been considered.
"Signing Harry Kane has not passed through my head. He is a great player and in addition he is young," Perez told Spanish radio station, Cadena COPE.
"He has many years to progress, but we are delighted with [Karim] Benzema and with all of the team.
"I didn't ask Tottenham's president [chairman, Daniel Levy] for the price because he would have told me that he [Kane] is worth €250million."
Speculation linking Kane with a move to Real Madrid peaked last week when Zindedine Zidane described the two-time Golden Boot winner as 'the complete player'.
"He's good at everything and he's always thinking about the goal in everything he does," Zidane, 45, said.
"I don't know what will happen in the future. But in the present, what he is doing has made him a very important player, a key player.
"He is a complete player. He did not seem to be one [at first], but in the end, he is."
Kane went on to play a significant role in Tottenham's surprise 1-1 draw in their Champions League tie at the Bernabeu.
"It's a great compliment and one that for me I can take as a positive and take in my stride and use it as confidence," Kane said in response to Zidane's praise.
"For me, I will always try to keep working on stuff I never feel you can always be the best but you can keep working on things and that what I am trying to do."
The Tottenham striker has scored 17 goals in 16 appearances for club and country this season.