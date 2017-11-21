Real Madrid’s players will get sacked before Zidane - Domenech

Raymond Domenech expects Zinedine Zidane to remain in charge of Real Madrid for a long time, as he believes the club would get rid of the players before deciding to sack the coach.

Legendary former midfielder Zidane has won seven titles since taking over the senior side in January 2016, making them the first team to win back to back Champions League crowns in its current format.

This campaign has not started well for the Spanish champions, though, who drew 0-0 draw with local rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday to fall 10 points behind Barcelona in La Liga, while they are currently second to Tottenham Hotspur in their European group.

Such form tends to lead to a Real Madrid manager coming under pressure from the club, but Domenech believes it is the players who should fear for their futures instead.

“Look at Sir Alex Ferguson he had problems,” Domenech told Goal at the Wyscout Forum at Stamford Bridge. “He may have been one or two matches from being sacked, he was at the bottom of his time at Manchester United but we saw what he did after.

“Even the biggest coaches have problems, sometimes you have difficulties and then you have to build again. You can’t win in Europe in every season, champions of Spain every season. It is difficult to live with but he has to live with it.

