Real Madrid pre-season fixtures: Los Blancos' complete summer tour & schedule

Real Madrid are set for a busy pre-season that could become even more crowded if they successfully defend the Champions League by beating Juventus.

If Zinedine Zidane's men triumph in Wales, they will add the UEFA Super Cup to a schedule that already includes the Spanish Super Cup between the winners of La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

With four matches - and plenty of travelling - in the United States also booked, Los Blancos will not be short of minutes when the league campaign gets underway.

This is your complete guide to the fixtures awaiting Madrid during pre-season.

REAL MADRID PRE-SEASON FIXTURES

Date Opponent Time (local / BST) Venue Jul 23 Manchester United 14:00 / 22:00 Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara Jul 26 Manchester City 20:00 / 04:00 Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles Jul 29 Barcelona 19:30 / 00:30 Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens Aug 2 MLS All-Stars 21:00 / 02:00 Soldier Field, Chicago

Real Madrid are one of the clubs participating in the International Champions Cup and will travel to the United States for three fixtures in that competition plus one extra match.

The first is against Manchester United in Santa Clara, California on July 23. That will be played at Levi's Stadium, which houses 68,500 fans and is the home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

Madrid will then take a quick flight an hour down the coast to Los Angeles, where they will take on Manchester City three days later. That game will be played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, an older, bowl-shaped venue with a capacity of 93,000. College football's USC Trojans play there and the NFL's Los Angeles Rams are also temporary residents.

From there it is five hours by plane to Miami, Florida. At the Miami Dolphins' 65,326-capacity Hard Rock Stadium in nearby Miami Gardens, Zidane's men will contest the first Clasico against Barcelona played outside of Spain for 25 years. With over 70% of Miami's population speaking Spanish as a first language, expect a raucous crowd.

Once their ICC participation is over, Madrid fly three hours north to Chicago for the MLS All-Star Game. At Soldier Field, the 61,500-capacity home of the NFL's Chicago Bears, they will play an exhibition match against the best players in MLS, with Kaka likely to feature against his former club.

WHEN DOES THE SEASON START?

The start dates for the Spanish season are yet to be confirmed. There has been conflicting information suggesting La Liga could start on the weekend of August 12 - a week earlier than usual - due to next year's World Cup, but that is not official and would seem to clash with the first leg of the Supercopa de Espana.

Madrid will, of course, play in that Supercopa as defending league champions. They will face Barcelona, who won the Copa del Rey, so we will see three Clasicos between the end of July and mid-August.

The second leg of the Supercopa - which Madrid will host at the Santiago Bernabeu - has been reported as taking place on Tuesday, August 15, but that is again unconfirmed.

To complicate things even further, there is also the possibility of Real being a participant in the UEFA Super Cup as Champions League winners. If they defeat Juventus in the final, they will play Europa League winners Manchester United in Macedonia on Tuesday, August 8.

Madrid's Champions League campaign will begin when the group stage kicks off in September.