Real Madrid presented with La Liga trophy at Bernabeu

The Blancos finally got their hands on silverware for emerging victorious in the 2016-17 campaign before their match against Valencia on Sunday

Sergio Ramos and Marcelo were presented with the La Liga trophy for Real Madrid's triumphant 2016-17 season ahead of their clash with Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Madrid usurped Barcelona for their first league title in five years last term, finishing three points ahead of the Catalan giants after winning away at Malaga on the final day before also claiming the Champions League for the second year in succession in June.

Ramos was suspended for the visit of Valencia but donned the famous white jersey to ascend the steps at the Bernabeu and lift the trophy with deputy Marcelo.

The duo made their way down to the pitch and then displayed it with the silverware gained from victories in the Supercopa de Espana and UEFA Super Cup this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who also sat out the visit of Marcelino's side due to suspension, joined Ramos and Marcelo in parading the trophies in front of the fans, with the whole team posing for photos afterwards.