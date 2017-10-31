Real Madrid will put Tottenham's mental strength to the ultimate test as Mauricio Pochettino targets taking next step

The most telling answer from Mauricio Pochettino came right at the very end of a press conference that, in its ability to drag on interminably despite very little of consequence taking place, occasionally seeped into the realm of experimental theatre.

As long, directionless questions about Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane swirled through the air ahead of Tottenham’s Champions League fixture at Wembley on Wednesday night, each of them requiring a word-for-word translation from Spanish to English and then back again, at times even Pochettino himself, normally so vivacious and ebullient, seemed on the verge of a sort of personal existential crisis. Zidane, whose own press conferences occasionally offer the sensation of death without the ruinous funeral bills, would doubtless have approved.

Still, good things come from those who wait. And on the eve of could be a bellwether game for his young side, Pochettino outlined exactly what Tottenham need to catapult themselves to the very top tier of the European game.

“The last step that we need,” he said, “is to be stronger mentally. It’s not about running more, doing more sessions, tactics or playing in a different way. The last step for us as a group, and a club, is mental.”

A manager often lauded for his tactical nous and physical conditioning demands, Pochettino talks about mentality far more than either.

Since taking over as manager from Tim Sherwood in 2014, he has made it his personal business to transform the popular caricature of Tottenham as a club with high ideals but a soft underbelly, with a proud history but without the stone-cold entitlement that you need to stamp your authority on the modern game. The psyche of champions. The certainty that they belong.

He's almost there, but not quite. Successive defeats to West Ham at Wembley in the Carabao Cup and Manchester United at Old Trafford are a reminder of the two millstones still hanging around this side: no trophies, and a poor record in big away games. Then again, after the near-miss of 2016, everyone assumed Tottenham would regress back to the mean. That they would struggle to keep their best players. That they would fall away towards the end of the season. That they would struggle to adapt to Wembley. Little by little, Pochettino has helped Tottenham conquer their collective neuroses.