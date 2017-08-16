Real Madrid have Ronaldo ban appeal rejected

There is to be no dramatic reprieve for the Portugal superstar ahead of the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid have failed in an attempt to have Cristiano Ronaldo's five-match suspension overturned.

The Portugal international star was handed the ban in light of his actions in Sunday's Spanish Super Cup win over Real Madrid, when he was sent off for receiving a second booking then pushed referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Although he could have been suspended for up to 12 matches due to the reaction, the Spanish FA (RFEF) chose to give him a more lenient five-game suspension.

Nevertheless, this ban was appealed by the Santiago Bernabeu club, who discovered on Wednesday that it had been rejected.

That means that Ronaldo cannot play in the second leg of the competition, scheduled for later the same day.

He will also miss the opening four La Liga fixtures of the season, meaning that he will be forced to watch from the stands as Zinedine Zidane's men begin their title defence against Deportivo La Coruna, Valencia, Levante and Real Sociedad.