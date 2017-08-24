Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo named UEFA Men's Player of the Year

The Blancos forward was awarded the prize ahead of Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named UEFA Men's Player of the Year for a second consecutive season.

The Real Madrid forward saw off competition from Barcelona star Lionel Messi and Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to claim the award for the third time overall.

Ronaldo struck 25 goals in La Liga last term, and 12 in 13 matches during Real Madrid's Champions League-winning campaign.

Previous winners of the award include Messi and Barca team-mate Andres Iniesta, who claimed the prize in the 2011-12 campaign ahead of the Argentina international in second.