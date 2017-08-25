Real Madrid star Gareth Bale returns to Wales squad

Wales are set to be able to use Gareth Bale for the first time since March after the Real Madrid forward returned to the squad.

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has returned to the Wales squad ahead of matches against Austria and Moldova in World Cup qualifying.

Bale missed the 1-1 draw away to Serbia in June due to suspension, but returns to the squad for the crucial double-header after staying injury free during Madrid's start to the season.

The 28-year-old scored in his team's win over Deportivo La Coruna to open their LaLiga title defence last week, as well as helping them to UEFA Super Cup and Supercopa de Espana silverware in the early weeks of the campaign.

That came after he suffered an injury interrupted 2016-17 season in Madrid, with Wales manager Chris Coleman pleased to be able to include his star man once again.

"It's nice to have Gareth back and also Neil Taylor for the Moldova game," said Coleman.

"Gareth is a natural athlete, but at this stage of the season some players take a bit longer to find their best.

"Is he 100 per cent where he could be? We'll see where he is when we get him.

"He looks good, he was disappointed to miss Serbia but there was nothing we could do about that and of course he's won the Champions League again this year."

Wales are third in Group D after drawing five consecutive qualifiers.

Coleman also included 16-year-old Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu and midfielder Joe Ledley, who is without a club, in his 25-man selection.



Wales squad:

Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Liverpool), Adam Davies (Barnsley); Ben Davies (Tottenham), James Chester (Aston Villa), Neil Taylor (Aston Villa), Chris Gunter (Reading), Jazz Richards (Cardiff), James Collins (West Ham), Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers), Ashley Williams (Everton), Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea); Joe Allen (Stoke City), David Edwards (Wolves), Andy King (Leicester), Lee Evans (Wolves), Joe Ledley (unattached), Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal), Jonathan Williams (Crystal Palace); Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Marley Watkins (Norwich), Hal Robson-Kanu (West Brom), Sam Vokes (Burnley), Tom Lawrence (Derby County), Ben Woodburn (Liverpool).