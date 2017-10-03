Real Madrid star Kroos credits Guardiola with making him a world-beater

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has credited one year under Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich with helping to make him the player he is today.

Having graduated out of Bayern’s academy system, the 27-year-old built his reputation under Jupp Heynckes – with whom he tasted treble glory in 2012-13.

Madrid 15/4 for third straight CL title

Guardiola took the reins on the back of that historic triumph and helped to bring even more out of Kroos.

He would go on to win the World Cup with Germany in 2014, before securing a big-money move to Real Madrid.

Quizzed in an interview on the German Football Association’s (DFB) official website on the greatest influences in his career, Kroos said: “I wouldn’t undervalue my year under Pep Guardiola because I think I made a big step forward in that year.

“I look at my career in phases: Jupp was the most important coach in the early stages of my career, both at Leverkusen [during a loan spell] and then in Munich as well.

“Pep Guardiola saw me as a central player in his system, which my style of play fit into perfectly.”

HD Toni Kroos More

Kroos believes he then parted with Bayern and Guardiola at the right time, with further successes having been enjoyed in Madrid – including one La Liga title and two Champions League crowns.

“In my eyes, my transfer came at just the right time,” said the 27-year-old midfielder.

“When you move to a top team abroad and assert your position in the team, you’ve made another step forwards.

“It went pretty smoothly for me. Carlo Ancelotti wanted me in Madrid; he was counting on me.

“It’s important to get a good start at a top club like Real. When things are going badly, you can overcome it quickly at a top club.”

Kroos has made over 150 appearances during his time in Madrid, with his control in the middle of the park having allowed Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. to flourish.