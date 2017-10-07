Real Madrid star Theo posts controversial joke image of him being held at gunpoint

There are many ways to make sure your birthday celebrations go off with a bang, but Real Madrid's young star Theo Hernandez may have gone a little too far in his bizarre party.

The Frenchman, who turned 20 on Friday, released a host of images of the landmark date on his Instagram account, as family and friends of the defender gathered in celebration.

But what most caught the attention was the presence of two dwarves pretending to hold up Theo at gunpoint, while donning police caps.

Theo Hernandez birthday dwarves More

The youngster found the whole thing hilarious, dotting his pictures and video with laughing emojis.

But he might come to regret the mock arrest once Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane lays down his own law in training.