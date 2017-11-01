Real Madrid suffer worst Champions League group-stage loss in nine years

The Merengue had no answer to a lethal Spurs side at Wembley, with only Cristiano Ronaldo managing to get onto the score-sheet for the visitors

Real Madrid suffered their worst Champions League group-stage loss in nine years after falling to Tottenham 3-1 on Wednesday.

Dele Alli scored twice and Christian Eriksen added a third to give Spurs a deserved victory at Wembley, with Cristiano Ronaldo netting a late consolation for the visitors.

The two-goal deficit marked Los Blancos' biggest defeat in the European competition's group stage since losing 2-0 against Juventus in November 2008

It was also only the sixth time Ronaldo has scored while his team lost in a Champions League match.

Ronaldo, who played for Manchester United before joining Real Madrid in 2009, entered the night on a 17-match unbeaten run against Spurs.

And though the 32-year-old took his tally to 10 goals against Tottenham in all competitions - more than he's scored against any other English club - it was enough for Zinedine Zidane's side.

Tottenham have now qualified for the Champions League last 16, while Madrid lost their second consecutive game after defeat at Girona on Sunday.