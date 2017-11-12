Real Madrid target Kepa plays down Athletic exit talk

The Liga champions are reportedly keen on the Spain international stopper, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Juventus

Kepa Arrizabalaga is only focused on Athletic Bilbao despite speculation linking the goalkeeper with Real Madrid.

Kepa made his Spain debut on Saturday in a 5-0 win over Costa Rica, and Madrid - along with Arsenal and Juventues - are credited with an interest in the 23-year-old.

However, speaking after his international bow, Kepa told reporters: "I am happy at Athletic, I am calm, I only focus on working for my club.

"I know that people talk about me because I have family and friends who read the press and listen to the radio, obviously I am not blind, but I am calm.

"I'm not nervous about the rumours, I am what I am because of what I do, not because of what they say."

On his international debut, Kepa added: "I am very happy, [Julen] Lopetegui, [Pepe] Reina and [David] De Gea told me to enjoy, to be calm and to do what I know."