Real Madrid Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Valencia

After kicking off La Liga with a 3-0 win away to Deportivo La Coruna last weekend, Real Madrid are at home in the Primera Division for the first time in 2017-18.

The Spanish champions host Valencia on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu, where they beat Fiorentina 2-1 in the Bernabeu Trophy on Wednesday night.

Galacticos win to nil 11/10

Zinedine Zidane's side, who will face Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham and APOEL in the Champions League following Thursday's draw, have already won the UEFA Super Cup and the Spanish Super Cup this season and are also favourites to retain La Liga for the first time since 2007-08.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Madrid's match versus Valencia...

REAL MADRID INJURIES

Central defender Jesus Vallejo is still sidelined, but Raphael Varane should be available despite missing training on Thursday to receive treatment on a niggling injury that saw him sit out the game against Fiorentina on Wednesday.

Mateo Kovacic also missed training on Thursday, but both the Croatian midfielder and Varane took part in Friday's session.

View photos Raphael Varane Sevilla Real Madrid La Liga 15012017 More

REAL MADRID SUSPENSIONS

Cristiano Ronaldo received a five-match ban for his red card and push on the referee in the first leg of the Spanish Supercopa at Camp Nou two weeks ago and still has to serve three more games of that suspension.

Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos is also banned after his red card at Deportivo last weekend, with Madrid losing their appeal to have the captain reinstated for the game against Valencia.

View photos Sergio Ramos Real Madrid More

REAL MADRID POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Real Madrid are down to the bare bones in central defence, with Sergio Ramos suspended and Jesus Vallejo injured, but Raphael Varane seems to have shaken off a minor problem to start on Sunday with Nacho at the back.

Elsewhere, Gareth Bale is likely to feature in attack alongside Karim Benzema, with Isco just behind in a playmaker role as Cristiano Ronaldo continues to serve his five-match ban for the red card and subsequent push on the referee in the Clasico at Camp Nou earlier this month.

Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are all available and are likely to line up together in what is Zinedine Zidane's first-choice midfield trio.

View photos Real Madrid probable XI Valencia More

Read More