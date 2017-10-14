Real Madrid Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Getafe

Real Madrid return to action after the recent international break in a Primera Division fixture away to Getafe as Zinedine Zidane takes charge of his 100th match as coach of Los Blancos.

Zidane, who has won seven trophies already since taking over from Rafa Benitez in January last year, will be eager to secure a win across town at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez to keep his side on track after an indifferent start to the season in La Liga.

Madrid are currently in fifth place, seven points behind leaders Barcelona, after four wins, two draws and one defeat in their first seven league matches so far in 2017-18.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Los Blancos' trip to Getafe in the eighth round of La Liga on Saturday...

REAL MADRID INJURIES

Mateo Kovacic, Gareth Bale and Dani Carvajal all miss the trip to Getafe through injury, while Keylor Navas also has a knock and will be rested by Zidane ahead of the Champions League clash against Tottenham on Tuesday.

Karim Benzema returns from injury, however, with Marcelo and Theo Hermandez also available again. Toni Kroos has also recovered from a rib problem which saw him miss Germany's game against Azerbaijan on Sunday.

