Real Madrid Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Real Sociedad

Real Madrid face a tough test in La Liga on Sunday as they travel to in-form Real Sociedad in the fourth round of the Primera Division.

Zinedine Zidane's side beat APOEL 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday, but Los Blancos have failed to win their last two league games, drawing at home to Valencia and Levante either side of the international break.

The trip to Anoeta therefore assumes even greater importance, especially with Barcelona having won their three Liga matches so far. Real Sociedad have also won all three of their games, so a difficult fixture awaits for Los Blancos on Sunday.

REAL MADRID INJURIES

Mateo Kovacic went off with an adductor injury against APOEL and the Croatian midfielder is expected to be sidelined for up to two months.

Karim Benzema is also out after picking up a muscle injury in the 1-1 draw at home to Levante last weekend, but both Raphael Varane and Jesus Vallejo are available again.

Marco Asensio should be back after he was kept out by a small infection on his leg.

REAL MADRID SUSPENSIONS

Cristiano Ronaldo is still suspended after earning a five-match ban for his red card and subsequent push on the referee in the Spanish Supercopa against Barcelona last month.

The Portuguese was back in the team and scored twice on Wednesday as his ban does not apply in Europe, but he still has to serve one more match in Spain and is ineligible for the trip to Anoeta.

Marcelo is also suspended after his red card against Levante at the weekend, although his ban was reduced from two games to one on Thursday.

REAL MADRID POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

With Cristiano Ronaldo still suspended and Karim Benzema out injured, Zinedine Zidane will hope to welcome back Marco Asensio on Sunday alongside Gareth Bale and Isco in attack.

Zidane loves to rotate, but with those two forwards out, Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez no longer at the club and Mateo Kovacic sidelined, he has limited options for the trip to Anoeta.

Marcelo is banned as well, so Theo Hernandez should start on the left side of defence.

