Real Madrid Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Real Sociedad

Real Madrid face a tough test in La Liga on Sunday as they travel to in-form Real Sociedad in the fourth round of the Primera Division.
Zinedine Zidane's side beat APOEL 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday, but Los Blancos have failed to win their last two league games, drawing at home to Valencia and Levante either side of the international break.
The trip to Anoeta therefore assumes even greater importance, especially with Barcelona having won their three Liga matches so far. Real Sociedad have also won all three of their games, so a difficult fixture awaits for Los Blancos on Sunday.
REAL MADRID INJURIES
Mateo Kovacic went off with an adductor injury against APOEL and the Croatian midfielder is expected to be sidelined for up to two months.
Karim Benzema is also out after picking up a muscle injury in the 1-1 draw at home to Levante last weekend, but both Raphael Varane and Jesus Vallejo are available again.
Marco Asensio should be back after he was kept out by a small infection on his leg.
REAL MADRID SUSPENSIONS
Cristiano Ronaldo is still suspended after earning a five-match ban for his red card and subsequent push on the referee in the Spanish Supercopa against Barcelona last month.
The Portuguese was back in the team and scored twice on Wednesday as his ban does not apply in Europe, but he still has to serve one more match in Spain and is ineligible for the trip to Anoeta.
Marcelo is also suspended after his red card against Levante at the weekend, although his ban was reduced from two games to one on Thursday.
REAL MADRID POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP
With Cristiano Ronaldo still suspended and Karim Benzema out injured, Zinedine Zidane will hope to welcome back Marco Asensio on Sunday alongside Gareth Bale and Isco in attack.
Zidane loves to rotate, but with those two forwards out, Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez no longer at the club and Mateo Kovacic sidelined, he has limited options for the trip to Anoeta.
Marcelo is banned as well, so Theo Hernandez should start on the left side of defence.
REAL SOCIEDAD TEAM NEWS
Real Sociedad have enjoyed a spectacular start to La Liga, winning all three of their matches so far to sit alongside Barcelona on top of the table with nine points out of nine.
The Basques beat Celta Vigo 3-2 away from home on the opening weekend, before a 3-0 win at home to Villarreal and then a 4-2 victory at Deportivo La Coruna last weekend.
Eusebio's side were in action in the Europa League on Thursday night, so will have even less time than Madrid to prepare for Sunday's match.
Defender Inigo Martinez is expected to be fit after tests revealed that the injury he suffered at Riazor was not serious.
BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS
-
Real Sociedad have lost 16 of their last 20 La Liga clashes with Real Madrid, including the last five, and have won only won in that time.
-
At home, the Basque team have won just one one of their last 10 league games against Real Madrid, a 4-2 win in August 2014.
-
Real Madrid have won their last 10 away league games in a row. They have never won 11 consecutive matches on the road in the competition.
-
Gareth Bale has scored in each of his four league visits to Anoeta, his favourite away venue as a Real Madrid player (five goals).
-
Xabi Prieto has scored nine La Liga goals against Real Madrid, more than against any other team in the competition.
TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME
Real Sociedad versus Real Madrid kicks off at 20:45 at Anoeta on Sunday and will be broadcast live from 19.40 UK time on Sky Sports football.