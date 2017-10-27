Real Madrid Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Girona

Real Madrid return to action in La Liga on Sunday after beating Fuenlabrada 2-0 in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night.

Zinedine Zidane's side secured a first-leg victory against the Segunda B outfit, with penalties from Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez as almost all of the first-team regulars were rested.

Los Blancos now travel to Girona on Sunday in a game that could be called off due to security fears amid the ongoing dispute over Catalan independence from Spain.

However, it should still go ahead and here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know about the clash at Montilivi...

REAL MADRID INJURIES

Gareth Bale is back in training, but the Welsh winger is not ready to return from injury and is targeting a comeback against former club Tottenham at Wembley in the Champions League next week.

Keylor Navas is doubtful with a groin problem and is expected to be kept in reserve for the game at Wembley on Wednesday, while Mateo Kovacic is also still sidelined.

Dani Carvajal will not feature as he continues to recover from a heart problem.

