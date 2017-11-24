Real Madrid Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Malaga

Real Madrid meet Malaga in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday after thrashing APOEL 6-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema scored two goals each as Zinedine Zidane's side secured qualification for the last 16 of the European competition and Los Blancos will now look to carry that form into La Liga after a goalless draw at Atletico last weekend saw them fall 10 points behind Barcelona.

Madrid sealed the title last season by beating Malaga on the final day of the campaign, but have plenty of work ahead if they are to retain their crown this time around.

REAL MADRID INJURIES

Gareth Bale is still out with a hamstring problem and Zidane has admitted he does not know when the Welshman will return.

Keylor Navas is back in training and is in contention for a place in the side, but is unlikely to be risked on Saturday.

Mateo Kovacic is also available again after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but Sergio Ramos is set to miss out after suffering a broken nose against Atletico, although he could possibly feature in a protective mask.

Marco Asensio is out with a muscle problem that is set to see him missing for around 10 days.

