Real Madrid Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Eibar

Real Madrid will hope to keep pressure on Liga leaders Barcelona by beating Eibar at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Los Blancos moved to within five points of their fierce rivals last weekend after Barca could only draw at Atletico, but are likely to find themselves provisionally eight adrift as the Catalans are at home to bottom-of-the-table Malaga on Saturday.

Real Madrid 13/2 to win 4-0

Zinedine Zidane's side have only won one of their league games at the Bernabeu so far this season, a 2-0 success against Espanyol, and could only draw 1-1 with Tottenham there in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Madrid's meeting with Eibar on Sunday...

REAL MADRID INJURIES

Gareth Bale is back in training, but the Welsh winger is not ready to return from injury and is targeting a comeback against former club Tottenham at Wembley in the Champions League next month.

Keylor Navas misses out with a groin problem, while Mateo Kovacic is also still sidelined.

Dani Carvajal is unlikely to feature as he continues to recover from a heart problem, while Raphael Varane is doubtful.

