Real Madrid Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Las Palmas

Real Madrid return to action in the Primera Division on Sunday after back-to-back defeats over the past week for the first time in the Zinedine Zidane era.

Los Blancos lost 2-1 at Girona in La Liga last Sunday and then went down 3-1 against Tottenham at Wembley in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Madrid 14/5 for league title

Zidane's side are in third place in the table after 10 rounds of matches, already eight points adrift of leaders Barcelona, and will look to bounce back with a victory at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of their clash against Las Palmas...

REAL MADRID INJURIES

Gareth Bale is back in training and looks set to return for Real Madrid this week following a month on the sidelines.

Keylor Navas looks set to miss out again, along with Mateo Kovacic. So too does Dani Carvajal, although the defender is back in training after recovering from a heart problem.

Raphael Varane is in contention for a return after injury.

Raphael Varane More