Real Madrid Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Betis

Real Madrid will hope to secure their first home win of the season in La Liga as they meet Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Zinedine Zidane's side have won their two away matches, at Deportivo La Coruna on the opening weekend and against Real Sociedad on Sunday, but were held at home to Valencia and Levante either side of the international break.

Los Blancos therefore have eight points from their four fixtures so far in the Primera Division and are four behind leaders Barcelona ahead of the fifth round of matches.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Madrid's match against Betis...

REAL MADRID INJURIES

Mateo Kovacic went off with an adductor injury against APOEL last week and the Croatian midfielder is expected to be sidelined for up to two months.

Karim Benzema is also out after picking up a muscle injury in the 1-1 draw at home to Levante earlier this month, but Toni Kroos is available again after missing the trip to Anoeta on Sunday.

REAL MADRID SUSPENSIONS

Cristiano Ronaldo returns from the five-match ban he received for his red card and subsequent push on the referee in the Clasico clash at Camp Nou last month.

The Portuguese was back in action in the Champions League at home to APOEL last Tuesday, but missed the Spanish Supercopa second leg versus Barca, along with the Liga clashes against Deportivo, Valencia, Levante and Real Sociedad.

Marcelo is also available again after missing the trip to Anoeta through suspension, the Brazilian's two-match ban for his dismissal against Levante reduced to one on appeal.

REAL MADRID POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

With his five-match suspension now served, Cristiano Ronaldo will return for Real Madrid in attack against Betis, with Gareth Bale set to keep his place in the team following his impressive goal at Anoeta on Sunday.

Young striker Borja Mayoral is likely to drop to the bench, with Toni Kroos back in midfield and Dani Ceballos in line for a start against his former club if coach Zinedine Zidane decides to give Luka Modric a rest.

Marcelo is back from suspension and will start at left-back.

