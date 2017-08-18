Real Madrid Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Deportivo

Real Madrid start the defence of their Liga title with a trip to Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

Zinedine Zidane's side claimed the Primera Division last season after edging out Barcelona and Los Blancos, fresh from their UEFA Super Cup and Spanish Supercopa successes this month, have now won seven titles under the French coach.

In his 19 months in charge, Zidane has overseen only seven defeats and his side will be confident of success in this match after a 5-1 aggregate win over Barcelona in the Supercopa this week.

REAL MADRID INJURIES

Defender Jesus Vallejo is injured for Real Madrid and will play no part against Deportivo, while Mateo Kovacic trained alone and is doubtful. Coach Zinedine Zidane has an otherwise fully fit squad at his disposal.

REAL MADRID SUSPENSIONS

Cristiano Ronaldo received a five-match ban for his red card and push on the referee in the first leg of the Spanish Supercopa at Camp Nou on Sunday night.

The Portuguese sat out the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, but will serve the remainder of his suspension in La Liga - starting with the match against Deportivo.

REAL MADRID POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Gareth Bale and Isco both look set to return to the starting line-up after playing no part in Real Madrid's 2-0 win at home to Barcelona on Wednesday.

The two players were in the starting XI at Camp Nou on Sunday and should now return to the team as Cristiano Ronaldo misses the trip to Riazor through suspension.

Elsewhere, coach Zinedine Zidane has plenty of options and could consider handing full debuts to summer signings Dani Ceballos and Theo Hernandez.

