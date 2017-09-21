Real Madrid Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Alaves

Real Madrid will look to put their disappointing defeat to Betis behind them as they travel to Alaves in La Liga on Saturday.
Zinedine Zidane's side went down 1-0 to the Andalusians on Wednesday night at the Santiago Bernabeu, and are now seven points behind Barcelona in the Primera Division.
Los Blancos have failed to win any of their three home games in the league, but have had more joy on the road, beating Deportivo la Coruna 3-0 and Real Sociedad 3-1.
Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of their sixth Liga fixture of the season...
REAL MADRID INJURIES
Mateo Kovacic went off with an adductor injury against APOEL last week and the Croatian midfielder is expected to be sidelined for up to two months.
Karim Benzema is also out after picking up a muscle injury in the 1-1 draw at home to Levante earlier this month.
In the meantime, Zidane is without either of his first-choice left-backs after Marcelo went off with an injury against Betis and Theo Hernandez is still not ready to return.
REAL MADRID SUSPENSIONS
Cristiano Ronaldo returned from a five-match domestic ban on Wednesday night and Real Madrid do not have any players suspended for the trip to Alaves.
REAL MADRID POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is likely to make changes for the game against Alaves, the French coach set to have one eye on Tuesday night's trip to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
With Marcelo and Theo out, Nacho will fill in at left-back at Mendizorrotza, although the rest of the defence should remain unchanged.
In midfield, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos could both be rested, with Dani Ceballos in line for a start.
Borja Mayoral could also feature in attack following his impressive performance at Anoeta last Sunday.
ALAVES TEAM NEWS
Alaves have lost all five of their matches in La Liga so far this season and parted company with coach Luis Zubeldia on Sunday.
That was after four defeats and a fifth followed away to fellow strugglers Deportivo La Coruna on Wednesday night. The Basque club are now stepping up their search for a new coach.
Forward Bojan Krkic will miss the match against Real Madrid after picking up a thigh injury against Villarreal last weekend, although the club doctors have confirmed there is no fracture. On-loan Enzo Zidane could feature against his father's side.
BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS
Saturday's match is the 25th meeting between Madrid and Alaves in La Liga, with 21 victories for Real, two draws and only two wins for the Basque side.
Only one of those two wins for Alaves came in Vitoria, a 2-0 success in March 1931 (the very first meeting between the two in the Basque Country).
A win for Real Madrid would see Los Blancos equal Barcelona's record of 12 straight victories away from home in La Liga, set between 2010 and 2011.
Alaves are the first team in Liga history to lose their first five fixtures of a season and not score a single goal in that time.
Cristiano Ronaldo has three goals and an assist from his two games against Alaves in the Primera Division.
TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME
Alaves versus Real Madrid kicks off at 16:15 local time at Mendizorrotza. Games at that time cannot be televised in the UK due to old broadcasting laws, but highlights of the match can be seen from 22:15 UK time on Sky Sports Football.