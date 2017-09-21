Real Madrid Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Alaves

Real Madrid will look to put their disappointing defeat to Betis behind them as they travel to Alaves in La Liga on Saturday.

Zinedine Zidane's side went down 1-0 to the Andalusians on Wednesday night at the Santiago Bernabeu, and are now seven points behind Barcelona in the Primera Division.

Los Blancos have failed to win any of their three home games in the league, but have had more joy on the road, beating Deportivo la Coruna 3-0 and Real Sociedad 3-1.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of their sixth Liga fixture of the season...

REAL MADRID INJURIES

Mateo Kovacic went off with an adductor injury against APOEL last week and the Croatian midfielder is expected to be sidelined for up to two months.

Karim Benzema is also out after picking up a muscle injury in the 1-1 draw at home to Levante earlier this month.

In the meantime, Zidane is without either of his first-choice left-backs after Marcelo went off with an injury against Betis and Theo Hernandez is still not ready to return.

REAL MADRID SUSPENSIONS

Cristiano Ronaldo returned from a five-match domestic ban on Wednesday night and Real Madrid do not have any players suspended for the trip to Alaves.

REAL MADRID POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is likely to make changes for the game against Alaves, the French coach set to have one eye on Tuesday night's trip to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

With Marcelo and Theo out, Nacho will fill in at left-back at Mendizorrotza, although the rest of the defence should remain unchanged.

In midfield, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos could both be rested, with Dani Ceballos in line for a start.

Borja Mayoral could also feature in attack following his impressive performance at Anoeta last Sunday.

