Real Madrid team news: Ronaldo makes first appearance of La Liga season

Zinedine Zidane's side are still looking for their first home win of the season as they look to defend the Liga title

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the line-up for Real Madrid's match against Real Betis, marking his first appearance of the La Liga season after serving a five-match suspension.

Ronaldo, who received the ban for shoving the referee during last month's Supercopa de Espana, will start up top alongside Isco and Gareth Bale.

The Portuguese star has been limited to one appearance during the domestic suspension, scoring twice in a 3-0 victory over APOEL in the Champions League last week.

Real Madrid XI: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Isco, Ronaldo, Bale

Real Betis XI: Adan; Barragan, Mandi, Feddal, Durmisi; Javi Garcia, Camarasa, Fabian; Francis, Tello, Sanabria