Real Madrid team news: Zidane names experienced XI to face Fuenlabrada

Though the Blancos will rest a number of stars, their team will consist of many first-team regulars

Zinedine Zidane has named an experienced XI in the Copa del Rey round-of-32 first-leg tie against third-division side Fuenlabrada.

Though Madrid are missing stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco, Toni Kroos, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos, their manager has opted for a line-up consisting of first-team players rather than members of the club's academy.

Draw at 8/1 with dabblebet

Marco Asensio headlines the group, which also contains Dani Ceballos, Borja Mayoral and Lucas Vazquez.

Fuenlabrada will host the first leg of the tie before the scene shifts to the Bernabeu for the second leg on November 29.