Real Madrid for the title & Paulinho the worst signing? La Liga predictions for 2017-18

It has been almost three months since La Liga was won by Real Madrid last season and, this weekend, the Primera Division is ready to return.
It has been a busy summer in the transfer market and many sides - including Barcelona - are still seeking reinforcements in the transfer market.
But, after Los Blancos beat the Blaugrana to the Spanish Supercopa this week, attentions turn to the start of La Liga. So, who will be the best team over 38 matches? Who will be the top scorer? What about the best signing? And the best young player?
Goal's team of correspondents and editors give their predictions here - but do you agree with their picks? Have your say in the comments below!
LA LIGA WINNERS
With Barcelona going through something of a crisis at the moment, all seven of our correspondents have predicted that Real Madrid will win La Liga and retain their title for the first time since 2007-08.
Peter Staunton (Chief Correspondent): Real Madrid
Ignasi Oliva (Barcelona Correspondent): Real Madrid
Alberto Pinero (Real Madrid Correspondent): Real Madrid
Paul Macdonald (English Language Editor): Real Madrid
Stefan Coerts (Head of News): Real Madrid
Mark Doyle (Feature Writer): Real Madrid
Ben Hayward (Spain Correspondent): Real Madrid
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUALIFIERS
All seven correspondents and editors believe Barcelona will come second in La Liga, with Atletico in third, although they are divided on the team that will finish fourth, with four saying Sevilla, two Villarreal and one Real Sociedad.
Peter Staunton (Chief Correspondent): Barcelona, Atletico, Villarreal
Ignasi Oliva (Barcelona Correspondent): Barcelona, Atletico, Real Sociedad
Alberto Pinero (Real Madrid Correspondent): Barcelona, Atletico, Sevilla
Paul Macdonald (English Language Editor): Barcelona, Atletico, Villarreal
Stefan Coerts (Head of News): Barcelona, Atletico, Sevilla
Mark Doyle (Deputy Features Editor): Barcelona, Atletico, Sevilla
Ben Hayward (Spain Correspondent): Barcelona, Atletico, Sevilla
EUROPA LEAGUE QUALIFIERS
Sevilla, Villarreal, Real Sociedad and Athletic Club all feature prominently here as our correspondents and editors pick the two teams they believe will finish in the automatic Europa League qualification places. Celta Vigo and Espanyol are also named once apiece.
Peter Staunton (Chief Correspondent): Sevilla, Athletic Club
Ignasi Oliva (Barcelona Correspondent): Sevilla, Espanyol
Alberto Pinero (Real Madrid Correspondent): Villarreal, Real Sociedad
Paul Macdonald (English Language Editor): Sevilla, Real Sociedad
Stefan Coerts (Head of News): Villarreal, Athletic Club
Mark Doyle (Deputy Features Editor): Villarreal, Celta Vigo
Ben Hayward (Spain Correspondent): Villarreal, Real Sociedad
RELEGATED TEAMS
Six out of seven see Girona going straight back down after winning promotion at the end of last season, while four believe Getafe will last only one campaign back in the top flight. Six out of seven also think Leganes will be relegated after their narrow escape in 2016-17.
Peter Staunton (Chief Correspondent): Getafe, Girona, Leganes
Ignasi Oliva (Barcelona Correspondent): Getafe, Leganes, Levante
Alberto Pinero (Real Madrid Correspondent): Girona, Getafe, Las Palmas
Paul Macdonald (English Language Editor): Leganes, Eibar, Girona
Stefan Coerts (Head of News): Deportivo, Leganes, Alaves
Mark Doyle (Deputy Features Editor): Girona, Getafe, Leganes
Ben Hayward (Spain Correspondent): Leganes, Levante, Girona
COPA DEL REY WINNERS
Barcelona have won the cup competition for the past three seasons, but who will win it in 2017-18? Opinion is divided here, with two picking Sevilla, two choosing Atletico and two opting for the Blaugrana, with Real Madrid claiming the other vote.
Peter Staunton (Chief Correspondent): Real Madrid
Ignasi Oliva (Barcelona Correspondent): Barcelona
Alberto Pinero (Real Madrid Correspondent): Atletico
Paul Macdonald (English Language Editor): Sevilla
Stefan Coerts (Head of News): Atletico
Mark Doyle (Deputy Features Editor): Sevilla
Ben Hayward (Spain Correspondent): Barcelona
TOP GOALSCORER
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi takes five of the seven votes here, with one apiece for Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (who was rested extensively in La Liga by coach Zinedine Zidane in 2016-17) and Atletico's Antoine Griezmann.
Peter Staunton (Chief Correspondent): Lionel Messi
Ignasi Oliva (Barcelona Correspondent): Lionel Messi
Alberto Pinero (Real Madrid Correspondent): Cristiano Ronaldo
Paul Macdonald (English Language Editor): Antoine Griezmann
Stefan Coerts (Head of News): Lionel Messi
Mark Doyle (Deputy Features Editor): Lionel Messi
Ben Hayward (Spain Correspondent): Lionel Messi
PLAYER OF THE SEASON
Luka Modric receives three nominations in this category, with one each for his Real Madrid team-mates Cristiano Ronaldo and Isco. Lionel Messi was picked twice, meanwhile, and Barcelona will need the Argentine at his brilliant best if they are to have any chance of winning La Liga in 2017-18...
Peter Staunton (Chief Correspondent): Luka Modric
Ignasi Oliva (Barcelona Correspondent): Luka Modric
Alberto Pinero (Real Madrid Correspondent): Cristiano Ronaldo
Paul Macdonald (English Language Editor): Luka Modric
Stefan Coerts (Head of News): Lionel Messi
Mark Doyle (Deputy Features Editor): Lionel Messi
Ben Hayward (Spain Correspondent): Isco
BEST YOUNG PLAYER
All seven of our correspondents are in agreement here. After his stunning strikes in both legs of the Spanish Supercopa against Barcelona over the past week, Real Madrid's Marco Asensio is their choice for young player of the season...
Peter Staunton (Chief Correspondent): Marco Asensio
Ignasi Oliva (Barcelona Correspondent): Marco Asensio
Alberto Pinero (Real Madrid Correspondent): Marco Asensio
Paul Macdonald (English Language Editor): Marco Asensio
Stefan Coerts (Head of News): Marco Asensio
Mark Doyle (Deputy Features Editor): Marco Asensio
Ben Hayward (Spain Correspondent): Marco Asensio
BEST SUMMER SIGNING
Two of our correspondents and editors believe Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos will be the best signing from this summer in Spain. Sevilla pair Ever Banega and Guido Pizarro are also mentioned, along with Villarreal's Enes Unal and Real Sociedad's Adnan Januzaj. No Barcelona players have been chosen, however...
Peter Staunton (Chief Correspondent): Adnan Januzaj
Ignasi Oliva (Barcelona Correspondent): Carlos Bacca
Alberto Pinero (Real Madrid Correspondent): Dani Ceballos
Paul Macdonald (English Language Editor): Enes Unal
Stefan Coerts (Head of News): Ever Banega
Mark Doyle (Deputy Features Editor): Dani Ceballos
Ben Hayward (Spain Correspondent): Guido Pizarro
WORST SUMMER SIGNING
Barcelona do dominate the worst summer signing category, though, with four picks for Paulinho, one for Nelson Semedo and another for the returning Gerard Deulofeu. Will they really be that bad?
Peter Staunton (Chief Correspondent): Paulinho
Ignasi Oliva (Barcelona Correspondent): Vitolo
Alberto Pinero (Real Madrid Correspondent): Paulinho
Paul Macdonald (English Language Editor): Nelson Semedo
Stefan Coerts (Head of News): Paulinho
Mark Doyle (Deputy Features Editor): Paulinho
Ben Hayward (Spain Correspondent): Gerard Deulofeu
BEST MANAGER
He has already won two trophies this season, leading Real Madrid to the UEFA Super Cup and the Spanish Supercopa, and all seven of our correspondents and editors believe the Frenchman will be the best manager in 2017-18...
Peter Staunton (Chief Correspondent): Zinedine Zidane
Ignasi Oliva (Barcelona Correspondent): Zinedine Zidane
Alberto Pinero (Real Madrid Correspondent): Zinedine Zidane
Paul Macdonald (English Language Editor): Zinedine Zidane
Stefan Coerts (Head of News): Zinedine Zidane
Mark Doyle (Deputy Features Editor): Zinedine Zidane
Ben Hayward (Spain Correspondent): Zinedine Zidane