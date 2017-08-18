Real Madrid for the title & Paulinho the worst signing? La Liga predictions for 2017-18

It has been almost three months since La Liga was won by Real Madrid last season and, this weekend, the Primera Division is ready to return.

It has been a busy summer in the transfer market and many sides - including Barcelona - are still seeking reinforcements in the transfer market.

But, after Los Blancos beat the Blaugrana to the Spanish Supercopa this week, attentions turn to the start of La Liga. So, who will be the best team over 38 matches? Who will be the top scorer? What about the best signing? And the best young player?

Goal's team of correspondents and editors give their predictions here - but do you agree with their picks? Have your say in the comments below!

LA LIGA WINNERS

With Barcelona going through something of a crisis at the moment, all seven of our correspondents have predicted that Real Madrid will win La Liga and retain their title for the first time since 2007-08.

Peter Staunton (Chief Correspondent): Real Madrid

Ignasi Oliva (Barcelona Correspondent): Real Madrid

Alberto Pinero (Real Madrid Correspondent): Real Madrid

Paul Macdonald (English Language Editor): Real Madrid

Stefan Coerts (Head of News): Real Madrid

Mark Doyle (Feature Writer): Real Madrid

Ben Hayward (Spain Correspondent): Real Madrid

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUALIFIERS

All seven correspondents and editors believe Barcelona will come second in La Liga, with Atletico in third, although they are divided on the team that will finish fourth, with four saying Sevilla, two Villarreal and one Real Sociedad.

Peter Staunton (Chief Correspondent): Barcelona, Atletico, Villarreal

Ignasi Oliva (Barcelona Correspondent): Barcelona, Atletico, Real Sociedad

Alberto Pinero (Real Madrid Correspondent): Barcelona, Atletico, Sevilla

Paul Macdonald (English Language Editor): Barcelona, Atletico, Villarreal

Stefan Coerts (Head of News): Barcelona, Atletico, Sevilla

Mark Doyle (Deputy Features Editor): Barcelona, Atletico, Sevilla

Ben Hayward (Spain Correspondent): Barcelona, Atletico, Sevilla

EUROPA LEAGUE QUALIFIERS

