Real Madrid transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from the Bernabeu

VINICIUS JUNIOR DEAL DONE

View photos Vinicius Brazil U17 More

Real Madrid have agreed a deal worth €45 million to sign Flamengo prodigy Vinicius Junior, according to Globoesporte.

The 16-year-old Brazil youth star will not be able to officially make the switch to Spain until his 18th birthday but an agreement that will see Madrid pay two-thirds of the fee up front has been struck and will be announced this week.

PEPE HEADING FOR INTER

View photos Pepe Real Madrid Atletico Madrid La Liga More

Pepe is one of a number of players likely to leave Real Madrid this summer, according to AS, with Inter his most likely destination.

Fabio Coentrao, James Rodriguez and Mariano are also on their way out and Danilo, Alvaro Morata, Gareth Bale and Keylor Navas are not guaranteed to be at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

ARSENAL & PSG WANT DANILO

View photos Danilo, Real Madrid More

Danilo has attracted interest from Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain as he prepares for a summer exit from Real Madrid, according to Don Balon.

The right-back has struggled to impress in Spain but the Gunners are seeking a potential replacement for Hector Bellerin, should he depart, while PSG hope to tempt Neymar to the club by assembling a Brazilian core.

BARCA MAKE FINAL ISCO OFFER

View photos Isco Alarcon Atletico Madrid Real Madrid UEFA Champions League More

Read More