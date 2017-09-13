Real Madrid vs Apoel Nicosia: What time does it start, which TV channel is it on and where can I watch it?

Cristiano Ronaldo could be in action again after missing La Liga games through suspension: Getty

Real Madrid start their Champions League campaign against Apoel Nicosia on Wednesday night with everyone asking the same question: can anyone stop them?

The Spanish giants have won back-to-back titles - the first time a side has achieved that feat since the competition changed format in 1992 - and are favourites to go for an unprecedented third.

Central to their dominance over the past 24 months has of course been the form of star forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

But what should not be underestimated is the way former Galactico Zinedine Zidane has adapted to management, rotating his squad with aplomb and bringing through a new generation of stars.

The brightest of those talents is undoubtedly the Spaniard Marco Asensio - but the young attacking midfielder will be missing on Wednesday in the most bizarre of circumstances: an infected pimple caused while shaving his legs means he cannot pull his sock up to his knee. Yes, really.

If anyone is going to stop Ronaldo, Asensio and co this year it is unlikely to be Cypriot champions Apoel who head into the competition as 1000/1 outsiders.

Here's everything you need to know about their clash:

What time does it start?

The game kicks off at 7.45pm (BST) at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday 13 September.

Where can I watch it?

BT Sport Extra 2 will be broadcasting the game. Alternatively, return to this page for updates from our live blog.

It's a big game for...

View photos Gareth Bale is not the most popular man at the Santiago Bernabeu (Getty) More

Gareth Bale. The Welshman has been the target of boos and whistles at the Bernabeu in recent weeks after a spell of bad form made worse by a series of injuries. Linked heavily with a move back to the Premier League in the summer and in danger of being usurped from the Madrid team in long-term by Asensio. With the young Spaniard missing tonight and Real up against relative minnows, it could be a chance for Bale to fill his boots and remind the Bernabeu faithful why they signed him in the first place.

Player to watch...

View photos The winger back in his Brisbane Roar days (Getty Images) More

Tommy Oar. Apoel's Australian winger has been talking up his side's chances this week, telling Goal they can pull off a shock. “Obviously when you’re playing these teams, you need to be aware of the traps and be very organised to stop them, but at the same time we have a lot of good attacking players with big pedigree who can also hurt any opposition,” he said. He has a chance to prove it on Wednesday night.

Form...

Real Madrid: DDWWW

Apoel Nicosia: DWLWW

Odds...

Real Madrid to win: 1/25

Draw: 20/1

Apoel to win: 50/1