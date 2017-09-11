Real Madrid vs APOEL: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Real Madrid will hope to get back to winning ways when Cristiano Ronaldo returns for their first Champions League match of the season against APOEL.
The Portuguese has one more game of his domestic ban to serve in La Liga but is available as Madrid kick off their defence of Europe's top club honour.
They will do so against the Cypriot champions, who reached the last 16 of the Europa League in 2016-17 before bowing out against Anderlecht.
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
Real Madrid will be without Karim Benzema, who suffered a hamstring injury against Levante at the weekend, but Cristiano Ronaldo is available as his ban does not apply to the Champions League.
Marco Asensio sat out training on Monday and is considered a doubt with an unknown problem, but Raphael Varane took part in the session.
Potential starting XI: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Isco; Bale, Ronaldo.
APOEL look set to be without midfielders George Efrem and Facundo Bertoglio as well as defender Zhivko Milanov.
Australia international Tommy Oar, meanwhile, was among the players left out of George Donis' 25-man squad for the Champions League.
Potential starting XI: Waterman; Vouros, Carlao, Rueda, Lago; Morais, Vinicius, Farias; Sallai, De Camargo, Ebecilio.
GAME PREVIEW
Real Madrid are a long way from really panicking, but handing a four-point head start to Barcelona in La Liga is less than ideal.
Zinedine Zidane's men have been held to consecutive draws at the Santiago Bernabeu by Valencia and Levante, and the team it seemed no one could stop suddenly has a few questions to answer.
Madrid were without Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane in the 2-2 tie with Valencia and Varane again for the 1-1 against Levante, and you would think the defence should tighten up when the first-choice unit is restored.
Zidane has also made some experimental - and admittedly odd, at times - tactical choices, such as starting Marcelo on the left wing, to ensure the depth players in his squad get games and his stars are not overworked.
So it has not exactly been Madrid firing on all cylinders, and some of the issues should work themselves out.
But there will be greater concern over the lack of depth up front, which has been exposed by Cristiano Ronaldo's suspension and Karim Benzema's injury, now Alvaro Morata has left.
Morata was always destined for a more glamorous job than the man tasked with ensuring Madrid saw off the rank-and-file of La Liga but the void his departure has left is already apparent.