Real Madrid vs Eibar: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Real Madrid will have a chance to get back to winning ways when they host Eibar at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Zinedine Zidane's men were held to a draw by Tottenham in the Champions League in midweek but had won four straight games in all competitions prior to that.

They remain five points behind Barcelona in the league table, though, and will expect to see off a side currently 16th in the standings.

Game Real Madrid vs Eibar Date Sunday, October 22 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football or by stream via Sky Go.