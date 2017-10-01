Real Madrid vs Espanyol: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Real Madrid still have a way to go to catch up with rivals Barcelona but securing another three points against 12th-placed Espanyol will improve chances.

With a win against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night in their Champions League match, Zinedine Zidane will be hoping his team replicate the success in the domestic game.

Madrid are currently seven points behind table-toppers Barcelona and will be eager to close the gap to retain their La Liga title from last season.

Game Real Madrid vs Espanyol Date Sunday, October 1 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 EST

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Mix and by via online stream using the Sky Go app.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football Sky Go

n the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on beIN Sports and by stream via beIN Sports Connect.

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports beIN Sports Connect

Position Real Madrid players Goalkeepers Navas, Casilla, Luca Defenders Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Achraf, Tejero, Hernandez Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Llorente, Asensio, Isco, Ceballos Forwards Ronaldo, Bale, Vazquez, Mayoral, Benzema

Dani Ceballos is likely to start following his full debut last week against Alaves saw him score two goals.

Zidane is still missing many key players with Theo Hernandez still out with a dislocated shoulder and Karim Benzema, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo all also all out injured.

Potential starting XI: Navas, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Kroos, Ceballos, Casemiro, Isco, Bale, Ronaldo, Mayoral.

Position Espanyol squad Goalkeepers P.Lopez, D.Lopez Defenders Navarro, Aaron, Naldo, O. Duarte, Didac, Javi Lopez, M. Hermoso, Sergio Sánchez Midfielders Víctor S., Jurado, Melendo, David Lopez, Javi Fuego, P.Diop, Marc Roca, Granero, Darder Forwards Jairo, Gerard Moreno, Alvaro, S.Garcia, Leo Baptistao, Hernán Pérez, P. Piatti

O.Duarte currently has a ligament injury and it's unsure of his exact return. Javi Lopez is also unable to play as a result of a hamstring strain.

Potential starting XI: P.Lopez, Navarro, Naldo, Melendo, Didac, Javi Fuego, Granero, Darder, Gerard Moreno, Leo Baptistao, P Piatti

Madrid are 1/10 favourites to win this match, according to dabblebet , with odds of 20/1 attached to Espanyol gaining three points. A draw is priced at 17/2.

