Real Madrid vs Juventus: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Real Madrid have the chance to become the first team to successfully defend the Champions League in its current format when they face Juventus in Saturday's final.

The Spanish and Italians champions will clash at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, in what promises to be one of the most engaging finals of recent years.

EXCLUSIVE: Real Madrid goal offer

Bianconeri fans will hope to see Gianluigi Buffon with a Champions League winner's medal around his neck for the first time, while Cristiano Ronaldo can strengthen his Ballon d'Or bid by adding to the astonishing total of eight goals he scored in the quarter and semi-finals.

Game Real Madrid vs Juventus Date Saturday, June 3 Time 19:45 GMT, 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

View photos Massimiliano Allegri Juventus Champions League More

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live and for free on BT Sport Showcase as well as BT Sport 2. It will also be streamed for free on the BT Sport app and YouTube and can be watched in virtual reality on YouTube and the BT Sport VR app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 / Showcase BT Sport app / YouTube

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on the FOX network and by stream via Fox Soccer 2Go. Like BT, Fox will also be offering the match in virtual reality through the Fox Sports VR app.

US TV channel Online stream FOX Fox Soccer 2Go

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Real Madrid players Goalkeepers Navas, Casilla, Yanez Defenders Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Danilo Midfielders Kroos, James, Casemiro, Kovacic, Vazquez, Modric, Asensio, Isco Forwards Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale, Morata

Gareth Bale has trained and is fit to play some part but has admitted he may not be able to last 90 minutes, meaning Isco is likely to start at the top of a midfield diamond.

Otherwise Madrid are at full strength, with Dani Carvajal ready to go after a hamstring problem and only Pepe and Fabio Coentrao, both of whom appear set to leave the club this summer, absent from training.

Potential starting XI: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro; Modric, Kroos; Isco; Benzema, Ronaldo.

Position Juventus players Goalkeepers Buffon, Neto, Audero Defenders Chiellini, Benatia, Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Bonucci, Dani Alves, Rugani, Lichtsteiner Midfielders Pjanic, Khedira, Cuadrado, Marchisio, Mattiello, Lemina, Asamoah, Sturaro, Rincon Forwards Higuain, Mandzukic, Dybala

Massimiliano Allegri has had success with more than one formation in this season's competition but speculation has suggested he will deploy a three-man defence for the final.

That would mean the only real selection dilemma the Italian has is whether to field Sami Khedira or Claudio Marchisio next to Miralem Pjanic in midfield.

Potential starting XI: Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Dani Alves, Pjanic, Khedira, Alex Sandro; Dybala, Higuain, Mandzukic.

Note: Neither club has announced their travelling squad at the time of writing. The projected lists above will be updated when they have been confirmed.

BETTING & GAME ODDS

View photos Gonzalo Higuain Juventus Champions League More

Read More