Real Madrid vs Las Palmas: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Real Madrid are in almost unknown territory this weekend as they host Las Palmas in La Liga needing victory to avert talk of a crisis that is growing by the minute.

The Merengue have suffered back-to-back defeats in the past week, losing to Girona and Tottenham.

As a result the storm clouds have gathered over the Santiago Bernabeu, putting an end to Zinedine Zidane's honeymoon on the Madrid bench.

A win over the Canary Islanders is absolutely vital to steady the ship and, more importantly, keep touch with runaway leaders Barcelona at the Liga summit.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Real Madrid players Goalkeepers Casilla, Luca, Moha Defenders Vallejo, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Theo, Achraf Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Llorente, Asensio, Isco, Ceballos Forwards Ronaldo, Benzema, Vazquez, Mayoral, Bale

Madrid received a welcome piece of news on Friday when Gareth Bale took to the training pitch, and the Welshman should be available for selection at the weekend after suffering a hip injury.

Dani Carvajal, Mateo Kovacic and Raphael Varane remain on the casualties list for Zidane, leaving the coach with little opportunity to rotate following Wednesday's comprehensive defeat at the hands of Tottenham.

Potential starting XI: Casilla; Achraf, Nacho, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Isco; Ronaldo, Benzema.

Position Las Palmas players Goalkeepers Raul Lizoain, Chichizola Defenders Lemos, Michel, Borja, Bigas, Navarro, Dani Castellano Midfielders Vicente Gomez, Samper, Momo, Javi Castellano, Vitolo, Tana, Aquilani Forwards Remy, Calleri

Jonathan Viera has played all 10 of Las Palmas' La Liga games this season, but will be an absentee for the next month due to an arm injury. He joins Alen Halilovic and Oussama Tannane on the sidelines.

Pako Ayestaran was forced to replace Viera with Tana just 14 minutes into the 3-1 home defeat to Deportivo La Coruna, and could start the 27-year-old or even ex-Liverpool midfielder Alberto Aquilani in his place.

Potential starting XI: Raul Lizoain; Michel, Lemos, Dani Castellano; Vicente Gomez, Samper, Tana; Vitolo, Calleri, Remy.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

GAME PREVIEW

For the first time in his coaching career, Zinedine Zidane is not having things his own way.

The coach tasted defeat twice in three days against Girona and Tottenham, and saw his team's attitude called into question.

Indeed, it was the manner of defeat as much as the results themselves that hurt Madrid's pride, while a lack of goals also brought Zidane's decision to ditch Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez into focus - with Gareth Bale injured and both Ronaldo and Benzema far from their best form, the Merengue certainly appear short of options up front.

A frosty reception is almost guaranteed from the Santiago Bernabeu crowd on Sunday, and more negative results would see the pressure heaped onto the club legend's shoulders.

Luckily for Madrid, Las Palmas are in rotten form and should provide the perfect platform for a welcome return to form.

The Canary Islands side have picked up a paltry six points from their opening 10 games, falling into the relegation zone.

And while Madrid know they cannot take absolutely anything for granted right now, a comprehensive win over the strugglers would help banish some of the doubts and put them back on track.