Real Madrid vs Malaga: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview
Real Madrid will hope to capitalise on the certainty of either Valencia or Barcelona dropping points this weekend when they take on Malaga on Saturday.
Zinedine Zidane's men host the 18th-place side, who have won two of their past three games, at the Santiago Bernabeu.
A day later Barcelona and Valencia, who currently sit first and second in La Liga, will meet in a top-of-the-table clash at Mestalla.
|Game
|Real Madrid vs Malaga
|Date
|Saturday, November 25
|Time
|15:15 GMT / 10:15 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the match will be unavailable to watch live on television or stream as it falls within the 15:00 to 17:00 blackout period.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|None
|None
In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on beIN Sports and by stream via beIN Sports Connect.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|beIN Sports
|beIN Sports Connect
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Real Madrid players
|Goalkeepers
|Navas, Casilla
|Defenders
|Carvajal, Vallejo, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Theo, Achraf
|Midfielders
|Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Llorente, Isco, Kovacic, Ceballos
|Forwards
|Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale, Vazquez, Mayoral
Marco Asensio will not be risked due to a minor injury, while third-choice goalkeeper Luca Zidane remains out and Nacho is suspended for yellow-card accumulation.
Sergio Ramos (broken nose), Gareth Bale (thigh), Keylor Navas and Mateo Kovacic (both groin) have all returned to training and Zinedine Zidane will make a late decision on their level of involvement.
Potential starting XI: Casilla; Carvajal, Vallejo, Varane, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Isco; Benzema, Ronaldo.
|Position
|Malaga players
|Goalkeepers
|Roberto, Prieto
|Defenders
|Gonzalez, Hernandez, Juankar, Rosales, Baysse
|Midfielders
|Rolon, Adrian, Juanpi, Chory, Recio, Ontiveros, Cecchini, Keko, Mula
|Forwards
|Borja, Penaranda, Rolan
Malaga have their captain, Recio, back in contention.
Among coach Michel's unavailable players are defenders Miguel Torres and Federico Ricca and midfielder Zdravko Kuzmanovic.
Potential starting XI: Roberto; Rosales, Hernandez, Baysse, Juankar; Keko, Recio, Adrian, Chory; Borja, Rolan.
BETTING & MATCH ODDS
Madrid are 1/12 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Malaga priced at 25/1 and the draw available at 10/1.
Click here to view dabblebet's full selection of available match markets.
GAME PREVIEW
This is an important weekend for Real Madrid as they seek to close the gap on both Barcelona and Valencia in La Liga.
Los Blancos are 10 points behind their biggest rivals, who sit top of the table, and six behind Marcelino's rejuvenated side. They meet at Mestalla this weekend and at least one will drop points.
Madrid will know they must capitalise at home to a Malaga side that has improved of late but looks like it could be threatened with relegation.
After this, Madrid play in the Copa del Rey in midweek before a challenging run of matches and travel kicks off with a visit to Athletic Club next weekend.
They then face Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla at home before taking off for the Club World Cup, where they will play two matches in Abu Dhabi.
Seven days after the final or third-place play-off, they will welcome Barca to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first Clasico in La Liga this season.