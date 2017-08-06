Real Madrid vs Manchester United: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & Super Cup preview

Real Madrid and Manchester United will get their seasons under way when they face off in the UEFA Super Cup at Macedonia's Philip II Arena on Tuesday.

Holders Madrid are appearing in the competition for the second year in succession, having successfully defended their Champions League title, and it is their third appearance in the last four seasons. Manchester United, meanwhile, are making their fourth appearance in the Super Cup after winning last season's Europa League.

The two teams have already met this summer, having played a pre-season friendly against each other at the International Champions Cup. That game, which took place in California last month, finished 1-1, but the Red Devils emerged victorious on penalties.

Game Real Madrid vs Manchester United Date Tuesday, August 8 Time 20:45 (local) / 19:45 (BST) / 14:45 (ET)

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the game is available to watch live on television on BT Sport 2, as well as through an online stream using the BT Sport Player.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 BT Sport Player

In the US, the game is available to watch live on television on ESPN 3 and Fox Sports 1, as well as via online stream using the WatchESPN app or Fox Sports Go.

Additionally, the game will be shown live in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN 3 / ESPN Deportes / Fox Sports 1 WatchESPN / Fox Sports Go

WHAT IS THE UEFA SUPER CUP?

The UEFA Super Cup is an annual competition played between the winners of the Champions League and the winners of the Europa League.

Founded in 1972, the Super Cup was initially contested by the winners of the European Cup (later the Champions League) and the Cup Winners Cup. This format was standard until 1999, when the latter competition was discontinued. From 2000 on, the UEFA Cup (which later became the Europa League) winners provided the opposition.

The format of the Super Cup featured two legs from its inception until 1998, when it was changed to a single match played at a neutral venue. Monaco's iconic Stade Louis II was used as the venue from 1998 to 2012, with UEFA opting to use a variety of stadia since 2013.

