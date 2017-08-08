Real Madrid vs Manchester United player ratings: Isco and Casemiro lead the way in Los Blancos Super Cup win

Real Madrid beat Manchester United 2-1 to lift the European Super Cup for the fourth time on Tuesday as they became the first team to retain the trophy since AC Milan in 1990.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro struck the opening goal with a left-foot strike midway through the first half while Spain international Isco consolidated Real's advantage with a slick piece of skill and finish in the 52nd minute.

United's £75m striker Romelu Lukaku got his first competitive goal for his new club to reduce the deficit in the 62nd with a simple finish on the rebound after earlier wasting a similar opportunity.

That sparked a brief period of pressure from Jose Mourinho's side and they could have drawn level when Marcus Rashford burst through but he was denied by a save from Keylor Navas, ensuring Real won their fifth international trophy under Zinedine Zidane.

