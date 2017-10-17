Real Madrid vs Spurs, Champions League: team news, injuries and suspensions

Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane will go head to head - getty images

What is it?

This is a Champions League group stage match between Tottenham and Real Madrid. Both sides have won their opening two matches in the competition.

What time is kick-off?

As ever with Champions League matches, it will kick off at 7.45pm UK time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

What TV channel is it on?

BT Sport 2. If you don't have BT Sport, you can follow all the action with live updates on this page.

Can Mauricio Pochettino mastermind an unlikely Spurs victory? Credit: getty images More

What is the team news, who is injured and suspended?

Real Madrid:

Gareth Bale will not feature against his former club after failing to recover from a calf injury. There are higher hopes for goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who should win his race to return from a thigh injury and reclaim his spot from Kiko Casilla between the sticks.