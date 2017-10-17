Real Madrid vs Spurs, Champions League: team news, injuries and suspensions
What is it?
This is a Champions League group stage match between Tottenham and Real Madrid. Both sides have won their opening two matches in the competition.
What time is kick-off?
As ever with Champions League matches, it will kick off at 7.45pm UK time at the Santiago Bernabeu.
What TV channel is it on?
BT Sport 2. If you don't have BT Sport, you can follow all the action with live updates on this page.
What is the team news, who is injured and suspended?
Real Madrid:
Gareth Bale will not feature against his former club after failing to recover from a calf injury. There are higher hopes for goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who should win his race to return from a thigh injury and reclaim his spot from Kiko Casilla between the sticks.
Jesus Vallejo and Mateo Kovacic are other definite absentees, while Dani Carvajal is unlikely to be risked after undergoing treatment for a heart problem.
Spurs:
Left-back Danny Rose was a surprise inclusion in the Spurs travelling party to Madrid, having not featured since January due to a knee injury. He is not expected to start, although there is a slim chance he could be named on the bench.
Fellow left-back Ben Davies has not recovered from illness, but Jan Vertonghen is back after suspension.
Mousa Dembele has also travelled and could feature for the first time in four weeks, but Erik Lamela and Victor Wanyama remain absent, while Georges-Kevin N'Koudou has been ruled out with concussion suffered against Bournemouth on Saturday.
Dele Alli is suspended as he serves the third of his three-game ban.
What are potential line-ups?
Real Madrid (4-4-2): Navas, Nacho, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo
Tottenham (3-4-2-1): Lloris, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Aurier, Dier, Winks, Trippier, Son, Eriksen, Kane
What are the odds?
Real Madrid win: 1/2
Draw: 7/2
Tottenham win: 11/2